Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

To end its coverage of the French Open on Sunday, TNT Sports aired something that is normally saved for March Madness: an ending montage.

The montage aired after studio coverage following Alexander Zverev’s defeat of Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final. TNT Sports studio host Adam Lefkoe said the montage would go “around the grounds with some of the best moments of the past two weeks.”

TNT signs off French Open with an increasingly rare element of sports TV production — the ending montage. Other than “One Shining Moment” you just don’t see these much anymore. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) June 7, 2026

Here is the montage.

The montage does a very good job of summarizing the tournament. It begins with the opening rounds before gradually building toward the tournament’s biggest moments and championship weekend. As you would expect, it spliced TNT Sports commentary with background music and sounds of live action.

More importantly, the montage actually tells a story to viewers, taking them through the defining moments of the tournament in a succinctly cut package. These sorts of pieces are becoming increasingly rare as an art form, but are a welcome sight when networks choose to invest in producing them.

With younger fans more used to the fast-paced nature of TikTok, perhaps long-form montages don’t resonate like they used to. According to an analysis by WSC Sports, sports edits on TikTok are “Gen Z’s go-to format for consuming highlights” and “outperform traditional content in reach and resonance.” These fan edits differ from traditional sports montages with their quicker, more abrupt edits and shorter runtimes.

That’s why it is so refreshing that TNT Sports took the extra step to produce a good long-form montage for the French Open. It’s the only tennis tournament that TNT Sports will air this year, and this montage should leave viewers on a high note.

TNT Sports says that viewership for the first eight days was up 25% compared to the same period in 2025. The Saturday, May 30 match between Coco Gauff and Anastasia Potapova was TNT’s most-watched match window in the first eight days, with 1 million viewers.

Viewership for the second week of the tournament, including the men’s and women’s finals, will be out later in the week.