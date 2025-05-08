Screengrab via TNT

As TNT Sports loses the NBA, they are filling the hole in their live sports portfolio with several other sporting events. One of those is the French Open, and the network is going all out with an incredibly large roster of broadcasters for the event featuring some of the biggest names in tennis.

We’ve known some names that have trickled out for TNT’s coverage in the past weeks like Venus Williams and Andre Agassi, but now we know the full broadcast lineup that runs a remarkable 30 people deep. And in the announcement from the network, it features several former major winners and Hall of Famers.

The TNT Sports Roland-Garros coverage team is STACKED ⭐️ 99 combined Majors

22 Roland-Garros trophies

7 Hall of Famers Grand Slam coverage begins May 25th on MAX, TNT, truTV and TBS pic.twitter.com/SdqJW6gnL4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2025

Some of the biggest names for tennis fans include Agassi, Williams, both Patrick and John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Chris Evert, and Caroline Wozniacki. But that’s not all as several ESPN veterans join the telecasts like Darren Cahill and Mary Jo Fernandez.

From the TNT Sports side, mainstays Brian Anderson and Adam Lefkoe will be central figures in the coverage in the broadcast booth and studio respectively. The TNT announcement also says Patrick McEnroe will provide play-by-play as well. It’s unclear who will be part of the lead broadcast booth, but it’s a safe bet that at least Anderson and one of the McEnroes will be involved.

One person not on the list for French Open coverage is another TNT Sports mainstay in Charles Barkley. Although with 30 people involved in the coverage already, perhaps there is just not enough room for him. However, according to his previous comments about the tournament, maybe it’s a good idea for him to sit this one out.