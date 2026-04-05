Credit: TBS; TNT Sports

In between Saturday’s two Final Four games, TBS filled roughly seven minutes of time with a Capital One ad spot that featured Magic Johnson and “Dr. James Naismith” (Will Forte) joining the desk at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That’s while Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Clark Kellogg, and Bruce Pearl were already at the desk, making it seven people.

It turned into an awkward seven minutes of television with Forte playing the inventor of basketball and leading a “Naismith or Nosmith” quiz game as part of a loaded desk. While Forte is one of the very best when it comes to such comedic bits, this one was beyond saving.

Here’s a sample of how the segment looked:

TBS had an absolutely packed desk as Magic Johnson and Dr. James Naismith (Will Forte) joined the Final Four crew in what was basically a seven-minute Capital One ad. #MarchMadness [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) April 4, 2026 at 6:30 PM

And here’s a look at how TBS viewers and college basketball fans reacted to the scene:

Still feel like they could fit 4 people in high stools behind them — 11 is possible https://t.co/4Ekha3rSjl — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 5, 2026

Pregame show for the biggest and most anticipated game of the college basketball season and they roll out a fake James Naismith segment Good stuff man pic.twitter.com/KT59lVRwDC — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) April 5, 2026

We have to put a stop to panel inflation. 7 people is too damn many pic.twitter.com/bEUQ2aquKn — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) April 5, 2026

I mean, when you can resurrect James Naismith, you put him on your panel while you got him… https://t.co/ROnKarSSh5 — Travis (@travisclones) April 5, 2026

And this was all followed by a concert from The Chainsmokers ahead of the Michigan-Arizona game.