TNT Sports hit some significant technical difficulties with a NHL playoff game on TBS Sunday night. With 16 minutes left in the second period of Game 4 of the Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens series, in Montreal, the TBS feed went to black:

TBS then went to a couple of minutes of commercials. When they came back, studio host Liam McHugh explained they were having technical difficulties. They again showed a highlight of the Capitals’ first goal (which came a few minutes before the feed cut out), then announced they were switching to the Sportsnet feed:

As noted there, the TBS feed would return after around 30 minutes of real time and after about 10 minutes of game time. And at least there was a backup feed from another broadcaster they could switch to, a luxury Golf Channel and CBS didn’t have at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic Sunday (where a facility power outage meant the broadcasters had to pivot to showing last year’s tournament).

But this does add to a playoff run that’s seen some criticism for TNT Sports, especially over their decision to have announcers remotely call many of the first-round games involving Canadian teams.

Strangely enough, Washington-Montreal was a series where they did have announcers (Alex Faust and Jennifer Botterill) on-site in a Canadian building, and that still didn’t work out for part of Sunday night due to these technical issues. But at least they were able to eventually regain their feed.

