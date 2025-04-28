Washington Capitals’ star Alex Ovechkin warms up before Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens on April 27, 2025. (David Kirouac/Imagn Images.)

TNT Sports hit some significant technical difficulties with a NHL playoff game on TBS Sunday night. With 16 minutes left in the second period of Game 4 of the Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens series, in Montreal, the TBS feed went to black:

Here’s how this went to black, with 16 minutes left in the second period. TBS got their feed back about 30 minutes later, after using Sportsnet’s feed for most of the intervening 10 minutes of game time. pic.twitter.com/b1VZyhdrmM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 28, 2025

TBS then went to a couple of minutes of commercials. When they came back, studio host Liam McHugh explained they were having technical difficulties. They again showed a highlight of the Capitals’ first goal (which came a few minutes before the feed cut out), then announced they were switching to the Sportsnet feed:

TBS lost their feed of the Capitals-Canadiens NHL clash (a rare series in Canada where they do have on-site announcers) and shifted to the Sportsnet feed after a fade to black and a couple of minutes of commercials. Here’s Liam McHugh’s explanation of the technical difficulties. pic.twitter.com/YIh0Yub1BL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 28, 2025

As noted there, the TBS feed would return after around 30 minutes of real time and after about 10 minutes of game time. And at least there was a backup feed from another broadcaster they could switch to, a luxury Golf Channel and CBS didn’t have at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic Sunday (where a facility power outage meant the broadcasters had to pivot to showing last year’s tournament).

But this does add to a playoff run that’s seen some criticism for TNT Sports, especially over their decision to have announcers remotely call many of the first-round games involving Canadian teams.

Strangely enough, Washington-Montreal was a series where they did have announcers (Alex Faust and Jennifer Botterill) on-site in a Canadian building, and that still didn’t work out for part of Sunday night due to these technical issues. But at least they were able to eventually regain their feed.