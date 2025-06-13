Photo Credit: TNT

In news that will excite some viewers and annoy others, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in the building for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. And while Kenny Albert, calling the game for TNT Sports, has met Swift, he may not be completely in touch with her music.

In the first period, TNT Sports’ Jackie Redmond reported that Swift and Kelce were in the building, even citing the lyrics “Florida is one hell of a drug” from Swift’s song, “Florida.” The puns continued when Redmond noted that Swift and Kelce were taking in the game between two teams with “a lot of bad blood.” Redmond continued, calling Swift “Basically the Wayne Gretzky of music right now.”

So, we can safely assume that Redmond is a Swiftie. Still, it was another member of the team, Albert, who had a photo taken with Swift. When that photo was shown, Redmond expressed her jealousy.

“Listen, Kenny, I’m envious of you for many, many reasons, but at the tippity top of that list is this photo right here,” Redmond said, as the photo of Albert and Swift was shown. “You’ve actually met Taylor Swift. What year was this? It looks like the 1989 era.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida. TNT Sports’ Jackie Redmond dropped in a ‘1989’ line in which Kenny Albert thought she was joking about his age. (Also, a photo of Kenny Albert with Taylor Swift) 🏒🏈🎶📺🎙️ #StanleyCup #NHL pic.twitter.com/vtO2tSxBJ1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2025

While Redmond was referencing Swift’s 2014 album, 1989, the reference seemed to go over Albert’s head.

“I mean, Boosh (Brian Boucher) called you old the other night, Eddie,” Albert said to Eddie Olczyk. “Now it’s Jackie.”

“That’s an album of hers,” Redmond clarified. “I’m not saying the year was 1989. That’s an album reference.”

Albert then confirmed that the photo was taken at Madison Square Garden in 2014, the year 1989 was released.