Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith both made the final Inside the NBA to air on TNT rated R with some f-bombs in the sign-off. Photo Credit: TNT Photo Credit: TNT
NBATNT SportsBy Michael Dixon on

While Inside the NBA will continue to be produced by TNT next season, Saturday night marked the final time the show will air on TNT. And in their final sign-offs, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith got their money’s worth.

Shaq started his sign-off by paying tribute to his co-hosts, Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson. He then restated his message that the Inside the NBA crew would make a big impact at ESPN. Only this time, Shaq’s message was decidedly Rated R.

“We’re a family. I’m glad we’re sticking together. And like I said, even though the name changes, the engine is still the same. And to that network we coming to, we not coming to eff around. Since this is the last show, I’m going to say it- we not coming to f*ck around.”

As the crowd behind him cheered, Shaq finished his message.

“We’re kicking ass, we’re taking names and we’re taking over.”

This was hardly the first time for Shaq.

Shortly thereafter, Smith signed off. He seemed inspired by Shaq’s final message.

Smith talked about all the behind-the-scenes people who have helped make Inside the NBA what it has become. He also paid tribute to Craig Sager, who Smith credited for encouraging him early in his broadcasting career.

“I miss him, his family,” Smith said of Sager. “And like I said, we’re gonna see each other. But the faces that you miss, that you forget that they’re there every day of your life. This has just been a magnificent ride.”

Then came a notable shift in gears.

“And as Shaq said. We ain’t coming to f*ck around.”

