Shaquille O’Neal on Inside The NBA in November 2024. (TNT Sports, via Awful Announcing on X.)

Beyond his work as a NBA analyst for TNT Sports, Shaquille O’Neal has long been known for his business moves. From his DJ DIESEL concerts through his Shaq’s Fun House parties, his Papa John’s franchises, and much more, Shaq has been quite famous for what he does outside his Inside The NBA commentary. And the latest move there involves him investing in alcoholic drink provider BeatBox Beverages and launching an exclusive “BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade” flavor with them. Here’s more on that from a release:

Shaquille O’Neal, basketball icon, entertainer, and entrepreneur, is teaming up with BeatBox Beverages to bring an exclusive new product to fans nationwide. BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade is a bold, boozy twist on the classic blueberry lemonade bursting with berry goodness, set to hit shelves nationwide this March. The newest BeatBox flavor combines blueberry and lemonade in a flavor mashup so big, it could only be inspired by Shaq. With an 11.1% ABV, BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade delivers on its promise of big, full-court flavor and unforgettable fun. The drink is low in sugar, gluten-free, and features resealable, sustainable packaging. …“Shaquille O’Neal is everything BeatBox stands for as a company. At our core, we both care deeply about bringing people together and creating fun and memorable moments,” said Brad Schultz, Co-Founder & CMO at BeatBox. “From the start, Shaq recognized that BeatBox is more than a drink—it’s a party movement. His passion for music, sports, entertainment and live events make this partnership a perfect fit, and together, we’ve crafted a bold flavor that embodies the excitement and energy of our brand and fans.” …”I’ve always been about trying to create unforgettable experiences—whether it’s on the court, DJing, or through my business ventures. When I first came across BeatBox, I saw a brand with that same spirit of fun and boldness that’s really taking over the category. Partnering with BeatBox felt like a perfect fit, and I’m excited to bring our new Blueberry Lemonade flavor to the table. It’s just the right mix of bold, vibrant flavors, and I’m excited for people to try it out.” – Shaquille O’Neal

This flavor was available in advance of its full launch at O’Neal’s Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl LIX party (one of three Medium Rare events that weekend). And the 11.1% ABV stat is no joke, with some bartenders even warning those who ordered it on what to expect. But, beyond the alcoholic kick, there is definitely a mix of “bold, vibrant flavors” here, and one that will definitely have an appeal. (And it’s worth noting that lemonade-associated categories have been very rewarding for sports-associated brands.)

This will be sold both in 500ml packages on its own and in a new lemonade variety pack with BeatBox’s Watermelon Lemonade and Lemon Squeeze flavors, and will be available through Spec’s, Total Wine & More, and other liquor stores, as well as grocery and convenience stores.

On a wider front, it’s interesting to see O’Neal involved with this, both as an investor and as the face of a flavor. And that flavor packaging features “playful doodles of lemons, lightning bolts, blueberries, and a DJ turntable,” referencing his DJ career. Here’s a look at the juicebox-style package:

No word yet on if O’Neal will be bringing any BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade to Inside The NBA‘s set. But that might make the sometimes–fiery discussions there get even wilder.