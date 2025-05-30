Photo Credit: TNT

Thursday’s Game 5 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers marks the potential final edition of Inside the NBA as we currently know it on TNT. But instead of being sad about its looming end, Shaquille O’Neal is happy to continue on with his castmates on ESPN programming next season.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, O’Neal addressed the significant change coming to the show next season, telling viewers watching at home that it is not the end of Inside the NBA, but instead a “rebirth” for the show.

“Ernie, can I say something?” said O’Neal. “There is old saying that when something passes away, something is reborn. And yes, it is the ending of Inside the NBA on TNT. But it is a new beginning for us. I’m glad we’re still together on whatever network we go to. And whatever network we’re coming to, we’re bringing the pain. Just letting you know right now. I know everybody is sad, ‘Oh, it isn’t gonna be the same show.’ The show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horsemen.

“We’re coming to take spots. We’re coming to kick a*s. We’re coming to take names. And we’re doing it our way. So you know, all of the sadness about that show. We’re coming with a whole brand new show and we don’t care who is in our way. We’re coming to kick a*s and take names. We’re coming. The name changes, but the boys are here. We them boys, don’t ever forget it.”

Shaq has a message about ‘Inside the NBA’ ending on TNT and the “new beginning” on “whatever network we go to.” 🏀📺🎙️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NBA pic.twitter.com/3YajRg2Brz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 30, 2025

It’s interesting to hear O’Neal opt against directly mentioning ESPN as the network that Inside the NBA will be heading to next season, considering this is something that has already been announced for months now.

O’Neal has had his fair share of negative things to say about ESPN personalities and the network as a whole in the past. So maybe he doesn’t want to give ESPN any additional shoutouts if he doesn’t have to.

Either way, it sure sounds like O’Neal in particular is eager to continue Inside the NBA on a new network next season, even though the show will continue to be produced by Turner.