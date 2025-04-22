Screengrab via TNT.

You never know quite what you are going to get on Inside the NBA on any given night, especially when the show hits the early morning hours after a late night doubleheader. And physically, it was too much for Shaq to bear.

With the show in mid-analysis about Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Shaquille O’Neal got up from the set and gingerly walked off the stage.

At first, there was a moment of confusion from everyone involved. Was this a bit? Was it leading to some kind of prank?

As it turns out, that was not the case at all. Instead, Shaq just really had to use the bathroom.

And to think, we almost lost Inside the NBA… pic.twitter.com/Uk1BnPTgLp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 22, 2025

What sets Inside the NBA apart from pretty much very other show on television is how they can have fun with moments like this that would normally be seen as an incredibly awkward blooper. But not only did the entire set have fun with Shaq doing something that should probably never be done on live television, we got replays of Shaquille O’Neal making a hilariously worried face and then very carefully making his way off the set to use the facilities.

As we learned, this is apparently due to some kind of olive oil related cleansing routine. But although it looked like it was a much worse situation, thankfully O’Neal reported back that it was just a number one and he made it in time.

At least this time, Shaq did not leave his mic on.