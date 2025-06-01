Photo Credit: TNT.

With their 125-108 win over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers earned a trip to the NBA Finals. The end of the series also marked an end to TNT’s 36-year run covering the NBA. While celebrating the Eastern Conference championship with his team, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle made sure the NBA on TNT was recognized.

At the beginning of the interview, Carlisle asked TNT’s Johnson for the microphone. Johnson didn’t give the microphone up then and the interview went on in a fairly standard format. At the end of the interview, Johnson congratulated Carlisle and wished him luck in the upcoming NBA Finals. As the two were shaking hands, Carlisle managed to get the microphone and left with one final message.

“Ernie, I just want to say, congratulations to TNT on a fabulous, unbelievable run that’s coming to an end,” Carlisle said. “We’re all very sad about that. But you’re a man of great class. Congrats.”

“Thank you so much, Rick. I appreciate you,” Johnson said as the two men embraced.

Certain aspects of the NBA on TNT, namely Inside the NBA, will continue. It will continue to be produced by TNT but will air on ESPN. In most respects, though, Game 6 was the NBA on TNT’s swan song.

Carlisle’s sentiments are shared by many fans.