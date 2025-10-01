Credit: TBS

With the 2025 MLB Postseason underway, Pedro Martinez has a new deal.

According to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, the Hall of Fame pitcher has inked a multiyear extension with TNT Sports, where he has been a staple of the network’s coverage for more than a decade. Speaking with Glasspiegel, Martinez said that he never envisioned a future in media during his playing career but has come to love both his role and employer.

“The only reason I’m doing it is because they put me in that position where I could feel comfortable. I could express myself, whether it was in English or Spanish,” the 53-year-old said. “I’ve been able to do that, and the fact that they allow me to be me in my own skin and feel so comfortable is probably why I decided to just stay here.”

While the terms of Martinez’s contract have yet to be made public, TNT Sports’ current contract as an MLB rightsholder runs through the 2028 season. The extension also comes amid a period of uncertainty for Warner Bros. Discovery, which is set to split its streaming and studio assets from its legacy cable offerings (including TNT Sports), while also being linked to a potential sale to Paramount.

But regardless of what happens with TNT Sports from here, Martinez clearly has a bright future (and present) as one of MLB’s preeminent analysts. For now, he remains focused on TBS’ upcoming coverage of the National League Division Series, with the network’s studio show featuring himself alongside host Adam Lefkoe and fellow former players-turned-analysts in Curtis Granderson and Jimmy Rollins.