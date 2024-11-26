Photo Credit: Sportsnet on YouTube

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette, who is now a co-host of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast and the NHL on TNT’s studio show was hospitalized on Sunday after getting into a fight with multiple men at a restaurant.

On Monday night, now out of the hospital, Bissonnette shared some of the details.

Bissonnette went to a restaurant on Sunday. While he was there, an incident in the bar began to unfold between the staff of the restaurant and one group of customers.

“At one point, there was a bit of a ruckus going on in the bar,” Bissonnette said. “It was a bunch of drunk golfers. Things obviously continued to escalate. They asked one guy to leave. And then one guy kept getting in the manager’s face, put his hands on him. And that went on for about, probably 30-45 seconds. You could tell he was a little shocked and surprised and stunned. It’s a family restaurant, I don’t think there was anybody in there who could go maybe help him out. So I went over and I just grabbed the guy’s arm that was on him. I said, ‘Sir, if you continue to harass and assault the staff we’re gonna have problems.’ And then they just started chucking. It escalated extremely quickly.

“I think it was seven guys that I fought with throughout the course of the restaurant, all the way into the parking lot, over to CVS,” Bissonnette continued. “Got taken down a couple times. I got bootf***** in the head three times…Luckily didn’t get knocked out. I did go to the hospital, so that’s probably what everybody’s reading about. Just bad dudes. Way too drunk and I don’t know what else they had in their system. But yeah, I’m very, very angry about these guys and kinda want their names out there and want them to pay the piper. Just unacceptable behavior at a family restaurant, just because they couldn’t grab another cocktail and didn’t want to hear ‘No’ for an answer.”

Thanks for your calls & messages. Love you fuckers. Had a blast getting to record @spittinchiclets today and share some laughs with the gang. See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5WOxkxARvx — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) November 26, 2024

Bissonnette also said that six of the seven people were arrested. He also said that he received quick medical attention both at the scene at later at the hospital. Finally, while showing off some of the bumps and bruises, Bissonnette made it clear that despite everything that happened, he was OK.

“All’s good guys. It sucks. I got bootf***** in the face a couple times. But could have been a lot worse. I look forward for you guys to listen to the new pod with (Jeff) Marek and Bruce Boudreau…Hockey community, love you guys.”

