Paul Bissonnette hasn’t played in the NHL in a while, and that rust showed Sunday on the NHL on TNT.

The studio analyst tried to demonstrate a shot by Nashville Predators star Mark Jankowski on the TNT set, complete with a stick, puck and net. He slapped the puck toward the net, but it sailed high and wide left, breaking a panel off the display screen behind the net.

Bissonnette’s fellow studio hosts reacted in a flurry of oh-nos and other reactions.

“There it is …”

“That’s why you didn’t score any goals when you played…”

“Sheez.”

“Oh my god …”

“Oh god. Back to the demo. Let’s not focus on the negative,” Bissonnette said, trying to continue his demonstration.

“You know who’s working for free today?” asked Anson Carter. “Biz is working for free.”

“I should have got that, I’m a little rattled,” Bissonnette concluded.

This continues a disturbing trend on TNT Sports sets in recent days. On Wednesday, Shaquille O’Neal broke a Kelce brothers bobblehead that had been given away to fans at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

 

Fans loved Bissonnette’s misfire and the ribbing it caused him.


