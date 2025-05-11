Photo Credit: TNT

PFT Commenter, one of the hosts of Pardon My Take, was in attendance at Saturday’s Game 3 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals. But it would actually be on the TNT broadcast of the game where he would get the most attention after being called out by his Barstool Sports colleague and NHL on TNT studio analyst Paul Bissonnette.

Ahead of the game, PFT Commenter, a well-known Washington sports fan, shared his sponsored bet with DraftKings Sportsbook on social media, a parlay that included Alexander Ovechkin to score a goal in the game and shoot five shots on-target. So naturally, shot attempts were on the top of his mind on Saturday night.

In a post on X, PFT Commenter actually urged the NHL on TNT studio crew to discuss the shot disparity in favor of the Capitals after the first period had ended.

Liam McHugh and Paul Bissonnette obliged PFT Commenter and indeed did talk about the Capitals shot advantage. But Bissonnette in particular wasn’t all that happy to be doing so, roasting his colleague for his troubles.

“We’re gonna get into the shot attempts, shot discrepency,” said NHL on TNT studio host Liam McHugh. “There are a lot of people out there that would like to talk about this.”

“We’ve got this JNCO-wearing jock-sniffer PFT all over it right now,” replied Bissonnette. “So we’ve got to make sure we get to the shot attempts.

“The minute Carolina is getting out-attempted, you gotta give love to the other side,” added McHugh.

Shot attempts are the talk of the town, right @BizNasty2point0? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZAvBQDSAyJ — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 10, 2025

Bissonnette, who hosts the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast for Barstool Sports, has been a regular guest on Pardon My Take for quite some time now. So obviously, this roast wasn’t meant to be all that vindictive.

Still, it is objectively pretty hilarious to call someone a “jock-sniffer” on live television. And this comment caught the attention of PFT Commenter, who replied on social media by roasting his friend back by insinuating that he looks like a character from The Sopranos.

Thats “*Stanley Cup Champion* JNCO wearing jock sniffer PFT” Biz is just mad that his favorite customer hasnt stopped in for johnnycakes recently https://t.co/2NEmGyWXqV — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 10, 2025

Unfortunately for PFT, this roast from Bissonnette wasn’t even the most painful moment of the night for him, as his Capitals would go on to lose the game 4-0 to the Hurricanes.