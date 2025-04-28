Photo Credit: TNT

We have seen countless “announcer jinxes” over the years in nearly every sport, courtesy of color and play-by-play broadcasters. However, on Sunday night, we received a unique jinx from the TNT studio team when Paul Bissonnette took to social media during the Game 4 matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles got out to a hot start in the game, scoring first in the first period and then adding to their lead in the second period on goals from Trevor Moore and Warren Foegele.

TREVOR MOORE OPENS THE SCORING FOR THE KINGS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1Ute8KMm1x — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2025

FOEGELE ALL ALONE IN FRONT TO ADD TO THE KINGS LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d0T9A52MuX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2025

Hockey fans know that a 2-0 lead is commonly referred to as the “worst lead in hockey” because it can potentially lead to a team getting complacent and playing conservatively when they should still be looking to be on the offensive.

However, Paul Bissonnette pointed out in a social media post during the game that this hasn’t been the case thus far this postseason, as no team has yet overcome a multi-goal deficit this postseason.

No team in these NHL playoffs has comeback to win a game with a multiple goal deficit. #TheMoreYouKnow — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 28, 2025

Like clockwork, the Oilers would start to slowly work back into the game after Bissonnette’s post, tying things up at 3-3 on a goal from Evan Bouchard with 29 seconds left in the third period to force overtime.

BOUCHARD SCORES AGAIN. TIE GAME WITH LESS THAN 30 SECONDS LEFT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0lW2OgJnn8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2025

It would take nearly the entirety of the overtime period. But it would ultimately be the Oilers who would complete the first multi-goal comeback of the 2025 NHL Playoffs when Leon Draisaitl scored on a deflection that presented him with the perfect shot opportunity.

DRAISAITL WINS IT FOR EDMONTON. THE SERIES IS TIED 2-2 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WWDEkpBYuM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 28, 2025

In a follow-up post, he took all the credit for “mushing” the Kings and securing an Oilers win.

“You’re welcome Edmonton,” wrote Bissonnette. “Mushnasty.”

Maybe it was intentional for Paul Bissonnette to try and curse the Kings. Or perhaps he was trying to provide some fun facts about the postseason to his audience on social media.

Either way, this should serve as a warning to other teams around the NHL to avoid crossing Bissonnette at all costs…