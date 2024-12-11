Photo Credit: Sportsnet on YouTube

NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette has understandably remained quite invested in the ongoing case stemming from a 6-on-1 assault to which he was a victim. And on Tuesday, footage of the assault was released to the public, which could very well play a part in bringing the aggressors in the assault to justice.

While Bissonnette has had his share of laughs about the incident, he has also tirelessly advocated on social media for the six men involved in the case to be dealt with to the full extent of the law.

Currently, Sean Daly faces a felony charge of engaging in violent and disruptive behavior and causing injury along with a class one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

The other men involved in the altercation, including Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker, John Carroll, Edward Jennings, and William Carroll, were all also arrested. Out of these five men, Bradley, Mesker, and Carroll were originally charged with misdemeanors through the city of Scottsdale, but those charges have since been dismissed and are under review through the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, footage of the assault was released on numerous news stations in and around the Scottsdale area, including 12NEWS KPNX in Phoenix and Fox 10 in Phoenix.

As Bissonnette previously detailed on the melee previously, the footage showed the former Arizona Coyotes star confronting the group at the restaurant where the interaction started before things spilled out to the parking lot as the aggressors rushed him outside of a local CVS.

This video from inside the restaurant shows the moment Bissonnette approaches the group. pic.twitter.com/l1L77jEids — Sean Rice (@SeanRiceTV) December 10, 2024

Here is multiple angles from nearby businesses showing the six men charged follow Bissonnette to the other side of the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/57JzuUwnSA — Sean Rice (@SeanRiceTV) December 10, 2024

🧵: New video from @ScottsdalePD shows the moments @BizNasty2point0 took on six men in the parking lot of a Scottsdale restaurant. More angles to come below. @12News pic.twitter.com/s4vgnhxqLw — Sean Rice (@SeanRiceTV) December 10, 2024

Shortly after all the angles on the assault were released, Bissonnette took to social media to offer his thoughts on each angle.

“First part of the surveillance is out,” wrote Bissonnette on X in response to a video shared by Ellen McNamara of Fox 10. “Not sure when the outside surveillance gets released. Here’s these assholes surrounding the manager of Houston’s. This went on after they’d already asked one guy (Sean Daley) to leave who was screaming in their face. The video of the assistant manager kicking Sean Daley out gets cut before this part you’re about to watch. 9 of them came out. I think Sean Daley is facing the worst charges currently because he tackled me and held me down while 3 of them gave me the boot fuck after I knocked out William Carroll for charging at me before the dumpster by CVS. Self defense.”

First part of the surveillance is out. Not sure when the outside surveillance gets released. Here’s these assholes surrounding the manager of Houston’s. This went on after they’d already asked one guy (Sean Daley) to leave who was screaming in their face. The video of the… https://t.co/dw7YrVVsuf — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) December 10, 2024

“This is the worst of it I took after I knock out that inbred William Carroll f**k before we pass the dumpster,” wrote Bissonnette in response to another angle shared by Sean Rice of 12News. “It was never going to be a fair fight. Let the games begin. Ate some boot f**ks to the head & jaw but wouldn’t change a thing. F**k the Scottsdale Six. This ain’t over.”

This is the worst of it I took after I knock out that inbred William Carroll fuck before we pass the dumpster. It was never going to be a fair fight. Let the games begin. Ate some boot fucks to the head & jaw but wouldn’t change a thing. Fuck the Scottsdale Six. This ain’t over. https://t.co/GZV0sjz8YO — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) December 10, 2024

Hopefully, the public release of this footage goes a long way in bringing those involved in the assault to justice. Because as is clear in the footage, any average Joe likely wouldn’t have fared quite as well as Bissonnette, who has been in his fair share of fights during his NHL career.

