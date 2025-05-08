Photo Credits: Bob Frid-Imagn Images (Rick Tocchet, left); Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images (Pat Maroon, right).

Rick Tocchet and Patrick Maroon will both be part of the NHL on TNT’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the upcoming days.

It was announced on Wednesday that Tocchet will be part of the NHL on TNT desk on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10. Maroon will then be at the desk on Monday, May 12.

The NHL on TNT shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Excited to be welcoming a new guest (and an old friend) to the desk this weekend.”

COACH TOCC AND THE BIG RIG 🍿 Excited to be welcoming a new guest (and an old friend) to the desk this weekend 📺 pic.twitter.com/oXjGJL5XHh — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 7, 2025

Tocchet was part of the NHL on TNT team until January 2023, when he was hired to be head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. He remained in Vancouver through the 2024-25 season, when it was announced that he wouldn’t return after his contract expired. Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, retired following the 2024-25 season, his first (and only) with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Friday’s coverage will include Game 3 of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers and Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. Saturday will then be a pair of Game 3s with the first game matching the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes and the second between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. Monday, meanwhile, will be Game 4 between the Capitals and Hurricanes as well as the Golden Knights and Oilers.