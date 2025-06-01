Photo Credit: TNT

On Saturday night, TNT’s 36-year run of covering the NBA came to an end, at least for the foreseeable future. Naturally, that brought some emotions.

After the Indiana Pacers were awarded the Bob Cousy Trophy for their Eastern Conference Championship Series win over the New York Knicks, the TNT crew of Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stan Van Gundy and Allie LaForce gathered for one final sign-off.

Kevin Harlan leads a beautiful sign-off from the NBA on TNT. 🏀📺🎙️❤️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/Cm62DfJQoo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 1, 2025

LaForce went first.

“It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life,” she said. “And I have to say personally and professionally, I’ve been so elevated by my teammates. So, for everyone that set the stage before us and for everyone that will take the torch now, thank you.”

Van Gundy spoke next.

“I’m a relative short-timer here,” Van Gundy said. “But it was an honor to work with all of you and everyone else at TNT. The best people in the business. And an honor to follow some of the real iconic voices in NBA history.”

Next up was Miller, who noted that he’s only known two things in his life — being an NBA pro with the Pacers for 18 years and then working with Turner for 19 years. He then praised Harlan, calling him “the best in the business” and crediting Harlan with making him a better overall person.

“To be on your hip and to listen to you and how much of a great family man, you made me a better father just by listening and watching you and Annie as an example. Thank you for being part of the Miller household legacy forever.”

Harlan then narrated a photo montage, showing some of the many people who have worked on TNT’s NBA coverage over the years. One of the final shots was of Craig Sager interviewing Kobe Bryant.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude, not sadness but gratitude and happiness for what has been,” Harlan said. “It has been an honor. It has been a privilege. And I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as we have. Now we hand the baton to the legendary Mike Breen and our friends at ABC. We thank you for 36 incredible years of watching the NBA.”