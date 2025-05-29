Photo Credit: TNT

Marv Albert is widely regarded one of the greatest play-by-play voices in the history of sports. But on Wednesday, he was passed up in one specific category by his son, Kenny Albert, who has put together one heck of a career in his own right.

Wednesday’s Game 5 matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes was as important for TNT play-by-play voice Kenny Albert as it was for both teams, as he celebrated the 1,482nd nationally televised broadcast of his illustrious career, which surpasses his father and places him as No. 2 on the list of the most nationally televised calls.

Naturally, the NHL on TNT Face Off studio team honored Kenny Albert ahead of the game on the network’s pregame show. But the greatest honor of all came when Liam McHugh revealed to Albert that his father had actually put together a special video for him in honor of his accomplishment.

“Kenny, this segment is about you, my friend,” said McHugh. “Talented, tireless, versatile. And when it comes to the major North American pro sports, tonight fellas will be his 1,482nd nationally televised call. And Kenny, that will rank you second on the all-time list. But before we further congratulate you here, the man you are currently tied with has something to say.”

“Hi, I’m Kenny’s dad, Marv,” said Marv Albert in the prerecorded video. “And ever since Kenny was a kid, he had this thing about milestones. How many wins consecutively he could get in Monopoly. How many goals he scored in street hockey. How many hamburgers he could eat in one sitting. Very sad. But how about 1,481 consecutive national games. Those are the stats Kenny is offering up. Kenny, congratulations, you are the Cal Ripken of sports broadcasting history on the national level.”

Kenny Albert passes his dad, Marv Albert, for second all-time in national TV calls with No. 1,482 tonight. Marv delivered a message for Kenny on TNT. 📺🎙️pic.twitter.com/3iVhgHeuZY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 28, 2025

Kenny Albert has been a true jack of all trades in the sports broadcasting world, juggling responsibilities as a play-by-play voice in several different sports.

Notably, he remains the fill-in play-by-play voice of the NBA’s New York Knicks, a play-by-play voice for Fox’s MLB coverage, and joins Jonathan Vilma to make up the No. 4 broadcasting team on the NFL on Fox crew, in addition to his role at TNT covering the NHL.

When asked by Eddie Olczyk, his broadcast partner for Wednesday’s Panthers-Hurricanes broadcast, how he is able to balance all of his responsibilities, Albert graciously gave props to all of his on-air partners over the years.

“A lot of great partners,” said Albert, responding to Olczyk’s question. “Great people around us in the production truck. A jigsaw puzzle of a schedule. I’m fortunate to work for the various networks that I do work for. In particular, with you guys here at TNT.”

At 57 years of age, balancing all of the responsibilities that he currently is, Albert seems to have no signs of slowing down anytime soon. So perhaps he will even contend for the No. 1 spot on that national broadcasts list sometime in the future.