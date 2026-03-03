Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the future of TNT Sports is very much in flux, the network is doing what it can to ensure the future of two of its MLB analysts.

On Tuesday, the sports brand, now operating under Warner Bros. Discovery, announced extensions with Jimmy Rollins and Jeff Francoeur. Both former players, who are also former NL East players, will remain in their current roles for the foreseeable future.

Rollins, who joined TNT Sports in 2016, will reprise his role as a studio analyst alongside Pedro Martinez and Curtis Granderson, alongside Lauren Shehadi and Adam Lefkoe as hosts. As for the former Atlanta Braves outfielder, Francoeur will continue calling games alongside a combination of play-by-play voices Brian Anderson and Alex Faust, as well as Ron Darling, who also recently inked an extension with the network.

Francoeur reduced his workload for the Braves telecast in recent years after serving as the primary analyst. In 2023, ‘Frenchy’ announced that he would be taking a reduced role with the Braves — in conjunction with his national duties — in order to spend more time with his wife, Catie, and their four children. While the number of games Francoeur will work for his former ballclub hasn’t explicitly been stated, his gradual retreat from the booth opened up the door for C.J. Nitkowski to be Atlanta’s primary analyst alongside play-by-play voice Brandon Gaudin.

Francoeur also has his Pure Athlete podcast, which is now broadcast by Perfect Game.

As for the 2007 NL MVP, Rollins hasn’t made many Awful Announcing headlines, but he did make clear he would root for the Phillies over the Dodgers in the 2025 NLDS, which ended in rather horrifying fashion for the Fightins’, Orion Kerkering, and presumably the 47-year-old Rollins.

Pedro Martinez has a message for Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering. #MLB https://t.co/Fiuu27HEBD pic.twitter.com/DRMOtg88Mu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 10, 2025

Rollins at least has another year to watch his former team try to do better than that.