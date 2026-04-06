Jamal Mashburn (Courtesy of TNT Sports)

Jamal Mashburn did not plan to return to broadcasting.

He left ESPN in 2010 after three years as an NBA analyst, burned out from the travel grind of commuting from Miami to Bristol, and increasingly aware that his kids were growing up while he was somewhere on the road. His son was coming up through basketball. His daughter needed him around. He stepped away, built a business empire that eventually included car dealerships and restaurants across the South, and that was supposed to be the end of it.

Then TNT Sports executive Nate Smeltz called.

Mashburn told the story on The Varsity with John Ourand, describing how Smeltz reached out over the summer and pitched him on the idea of an Inside College Basketball show, built around the network’s Big East and Big 12 rights and modeled in spirit on what Inside the NBA had always been, and not a replica of the news-format sports TV that Mashburn had grown tired of.

“What is the culture like at Warner Brothers and TNT Sports?” Mashburn told Ourand. “Because that’s something that’s very important to me. I didn’t want to get back to the ESPN grind of it. I wanted to feel somewhere where they would let me be myself, let me talk about things, have an opinion, and not be — how do you call it? — sequestered in some sort of way on my dialogue.”

When Mashburn spoke to Awful Announcing in late 2025, he described ESPN as a sports content operation running inside a news format, one that kept analysts at what he called “the car wash all the time,” working in the morning, saying the same things at night, going through the motions across platform after platform without ever really settling into anything. The traveling, the volume, the repetition. It wore on him.

“At ESPN, you’ve got a whole lot of platforms that you’ve got to deal with from SportsCenter, all the morning stuff, L.A., and all these different things. So, it was hard for me to dial in at ESPN from the standpoint that they keep you at the car wash all the time. So, you find yourself working in the morning, and you feel like you’re saying the same thing at night. Nothing’s changed. This became a little bit troublesome for me.”

What he was looking for when he came back was the opposite of that, and Smeltz — who came from ESPN himself and understood exactly what Mashburn was describing — made the case that TNT Sports was it.

“We went through a couple of months of back and forth and different things like that, and my agent handled it,” Mashburn continued. “My agent was like, ‘Oh, I’m back out of retirement too.’ I said, ‘Yeah, get this deal done.'”

There was also a personal timing element to it. His son, now 23, is working his way through the G League. His daughter is 29. The kids leaving the house opened up space that Mashburn found himself wanting to fill with something meaningful, and broadcasting — he was a communications major at Kentucky — felt like unfinished business.

“I just was like, you know what? I’m still passionate about sports, I’m still passionate about communication,” he said. “And it just felt like I get a second opportunity to do it in a particular place that feels like they want you to win, and by you winning, everybody wins.”

That is ultimately what Mashburn was describing throughout the conversation with Ourand — not a career comeback — but a situation that finally felt right. Fifteen years away from television gave him a clear sense of what he did not want, and when TNT Sports offered him something that looked nothing like it, he took it.