Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Rose will continue to make his media rounds this basketball season.

The 14-year NBA veteran found himself part of ESPN’s extensive layoffs in the summer of 2023 but has made a return to broadcasting in 2024. Earlier this month, the former Michigan Wolverine joined NBC’s Big Ten College Countdown alongside former Notre Dame star Jordan Cornette and former Georgia Tech and Memphis head coach Josh Pastner.

Sports media speculators saw the move as a potential precursor to Rose’s return to NBA coverage when NBC begins broadcasting the league in 2025. But it seems that return will come a bit earlier than some thought.

Per a release from TNT Sports on Monday, Jalen Rose will join Inside the NBA on Tuesday alongside the familiar cast of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal. Kenny Smith seems to be taking the night off.

TNT is airing a doubleheader for the penultimate day of group stage NBA Cup play. Leading off will be the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Then a week from tomorrow, Rose will be back in TNT’s Atlanta studios to participate in an alternate telecast of the final day of NBA Cup group play. The altcast, a collaboration with Genius Sports, will be a data and analytics focused broadcast dubbed NBA on TNT DataCast. Rose will join host Adam Lefkoe, analyst Channing Frye, and basketball writer Kirk Goldsberry for a doubleheader featuring an Orlando Magic-New York Knicks tilt followed by a Golden State Warriors-Denver Nuggets game. The altcast will air live on truTV and the Max streaming service.

[TNT Sports PR]