TNT Sports reporter Jackie Redmond defended the attention that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were given during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In the first period of Game 4, Redmond welcomed viewers back from a commercial break with a segment that showed Swift and Kelce in the arena and also included an old picture of Swift and Kenny Albert, the game’s play-by-play commentator. That led to some frustration from hockey fans who weren’t particularly interested in either Swift or Kelce. Dan Patrick encouraged frustrated fans to blame the networks, rather than Swift or Kelce.

But for Redmond, it’s not an issue where blame is warranted. Before Game 5 on Saturday, Redmond posted to X (formerly Twitter), defending the airtime Swift got and compared the backlash she gets to other celebrities at sporting events.

“It’s been 48 hrs,” she said. “Can we plz get over the fact the biggest pop star in the world went to a hockey game and – gasp! – we showed her!? God forbid a celeb draw attention to a sport ppl constantly say needs more exposure! Hope y’all had the same energy for Chalamet at Knicks games.”

The series will return to Florida on Tuesday. With the Panthers holding a 3-2 lead, the Stanley Cup will be in the building. Will Swift be, as well?