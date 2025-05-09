Credit: TNT

It was a difficult day for the Inside the NBA family.

The beloved studio show lost one of their own earlier this week, Kevin Thomas, a veteran stagehand who made several memorable on-air appearances throughout the years. Inside the NBA gave Thomas a beautiful tribute during the show on Thursday night with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal surrounded by the entire crew of the show.

The Inside the NBA family mourns the passing of Kevin Thomas, an incredible and loved member of our team. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/aPIbOSoDI4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2025

“Kevin Thomas was one of the stagehands here in Studio J,” Johnson began, “been here for 30 years. And he was one great teammate. You may not have known him, but you’ve seen him,” Johnson said as Thomas appeared on-screen participating in various skits from the show’s past. “The dude had a joyous sense of humor, and a kindness about him that simply drew you in.”

“You know, death is so sudden. Like, you with somebody one day, then you get the call the next day that they’re gone, and you’re like, ‘What?'” Barkley said. “We were all in shock when we got the message the other day. Man, what a fun dude. I admired him, I respected him, and he did anything we asked him to do. And we’ve always said, the people behind us do all the heavy lifting on the show, but man, the world is a sadder place because Kevin’s not here. He was just a really good dude and we’re going to miss him.”

“He was one of those guys who came to work with a smile on his face,” Johnson said choking up. “He was 70. Survived by his wife Cece, son Noah, four grandchildren. We pray in this time that is unspeakably difficult, they can somehow find comfort and peace knowing how that husband, that father, that grandfather, was loved and respected. This studio will never be the same.”