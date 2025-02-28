If you were wondering if "Inside the NBA" would have a take on the spat between NFL Insiders Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport, wonder no more. Photo Credit: TNT Photo Credit: TNT
If you were wondering if Inside the NBA would have a take on the spat between NFL Insiders Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport, wonder no more.

It didn’t take long. Host Ernie Johnson asked “Gentlemen, how are we?” to co-hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

Barkley revealed that he was “in a good mood.” When Johnson asked why, Barkley jumped right into it.

“Because I was at Starbucks today,” he said, drawing some audible laughter from some off-camera people on the set. “It’s dangerous in there, Ernie. There was fists flying everywhere. I don’t normally go to Starbucks, ’cause that’s where rich White folks go.”

When Smith questioned Barkley’s assessment of Starbucks, Johnson chimed in, “Apparently, it’s where a lot of reporters go, too.”

Barkley and Shaq then took their respective sides, with Barkley backing Rapoport and Shaq throwing his support in Schultz’s corner.

After Shaq floated the date, “May 19,” Barkley responded.

“We’ll let them go first as a warm-up,” Barkley said to Shaq. “Then me and you can go.”

The issue between the NFL reporters stemmed from the circumstances that led to a meeting between Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Schultz reported that Brady hosted Stafford while Rapoport said the meeting was a chance encounter. Their different reporting ultimately led to a confrontation at a Starbucks on Wednesday.

There were plenty of jokes made before Inside the NBA went on the air. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter joked that he had his “head on a swivel” while in Starbucks while Rapoport even joked that he’d be going to Dunkin’ more in the future (Schultz’s father, Howard Schultz, is a former CEO of Starbucks).

Both Rapoport and Schultz also replied to Inside the NBA. Rapoport thanked Barkley for his support while Schultz remarked that Barkley would likely support him if he knew that Rapoport was the one who called security.

Mike Garafolo, meanwhile, liked the idea proposed by O’Neal and Barkley.

“Just announce the date of the charity boxing event already,” he said.

