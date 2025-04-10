Credit: Inside the NBA on TNT

The 30-plus-year run of Inside the NBA is coming to an end on TNT and the network is trying to get everything it can out of it before the show moves to ESPN next season.

There has been a weird dynamic surrounding Inside the NBA all season. Its personalities like Charles Barkley openly joked about losing their jobs and seeing their legendary run come to an end as WBD Sports lost NBA rights in the association’s next television contracts.

But then in an incredible deal, ESPN struck an agreement with TNT Sports to license Inside the NBA so that it could continue as the Disney-owned network’s marquee studio show for select games next season.

However, TNT has still treated the final season of Inside the NBA like a show that is dying, complete with a gone fishing segment at the NBA All-Star Game. And that will continue as TNT revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the final season of the NBA on TNT with a documentary coming in May titled Going Inside.

An inside look at the final season of #NBAonTNT Coming this May 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ETTaX9ypwo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 10, 2025

There are no details that have been released at this point from TNT Sports aside from the teaser video, so we don’t know if this is going to be a full length documentary or something that’s shorter and more geared toward social media.

Additionally, while the tweet says that it’s a look at the final season of the NBA on TNT, it’s the Inside the NBA crew that is heavily featured… the same crew that will be on the air at ESPN next year and is coming back in its entirety.

While it may be confusing for fans that will see the same Inside the NBA next season that they have always loved, just on a different network, it’s probably fair to say that this is more for TNT and their internal grieving process of losing the NBA and seeing their tentpole franchise air on another network.