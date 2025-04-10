Photo Credit: TNT

As we approach the end of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, we also approach the looming end of the legendary broadcasting career of longtime play-by-play man Sam Rosen. As a result, TNT opted to make Wednesday’s broadcast between the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers all about Rosen’s illustrious career.

Rosen joined his former on-air partner, John Davidson, to call Wednesday’s matchup in a special NHL on TNT broadcast in honor of his retirement at the end of the season.

But prior to the start of the game, the NHL on TNT Face Off studio team honored Rosen in a sense by showing a montage of some of Rosen’s best calls of saves made by former Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who has been an analyst for TNT since 2023.

After cracking some jokes at his own expense, Lundqvist showed respect to Rosen by expressing how he and countless other Rangers fans are going to miss hearing Rosen calling Rangers games.

“I love that voice,” said Lundqvist of Rosen. “I know a lot of Rangers fans love that voice, too. Gonna miss it.”

Sam Rosen has called some WILD @HLundqvist saves over the years 😱 pic.twitter.com/uD9y1r5xP0 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 10, 2025

If anyone deserves this kind of honor, it is someone like Sam Rosen, who will have spent 40 years calling Rangers games when this season comes to an end.

Though Rosen doesn’t seem to be having any second thoughts on retiring at the end of the season, he has urged the Rangers to put together a late-season push to potentially extend his broadcasting career slightly with a postseason appearance.

Unfortunately for Rangers fans, those hopes are getting more and more bleak, coming into Wednesday’s matchup against the Flyers, sitting eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Even though it seems as if Rosen’s broadcasting career will end with the end of the regular season, Lundqvist and Rangers fans will always be able to look back at Rosen’s excellent calls, and his final national broadcast on Wednesday night, quite fondly.