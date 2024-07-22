Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a year for everyone at Turner Sports.

That includes legendary studio host Ernie Johnson, who is unsure what his future holds with the NBA media rights in flux, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is looking increasingly unlikely to retain a piece of the pie. While the future of Inside the NBA is in doubt, Johnson has continued his work as a studio host for MLB on TBS.

But Johnson will take some time away now as he tends to a personal matter.

In a statement released Monday, Johnson stated, “I’d like to thank the leadership at TNT Sports for allowing me the time away to take care of a family matter during the baseball season. I look forward to returning to the studio for the start of the NBA season.”

In Johnson’s absence, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger will ascend to the role as the TNT Sports studio host for MLB coverage. With the second half officially underway, the 45-year-old Amsinger will fill in for Johnson for the remainder of TBS’ regular season and postseason coverage.

He’ll join the studio analysts trio of Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins and Curtis Granderson.

The announcement comes as MLB on TBS prepares for its first regular season game out of the All-Star Break. Amsinger will lead the network’s studio coverage for Tuesday’s Mets-Yankees game in the Bronx, while Brian Anderson and Ron Darling will be on-site and on the call for the Subway Series matchup.

“As fans know, I love to have fun talking baseball and no group laughs harder than the MLB on Tuesday studio team,” Amsinger said. “I’m really looking forward to what I believe will feel like a Tuesday night baseball party with Curtis, Jimmy and Pedro!”

As for Johnson, we’d like to extend our best wishes to him and his family during this time. His absence will undoubtedly be felt during MLB coverage, but Amsinger will almost certainly take advantage of this opportunity on a national stage.

