Credit: TNT Sports

Once again, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will be chipping in as a guest analyst on Inside the NBA this postseason.

The 36-year-old forward will make three guest appearances on the show during the playoffs, according to a report by Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal. Green will fill in for Kenny Smith on the panel, joining host Ernie Johnson and fellow analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Green’s first spot will come on Wednesday, followed by two other appearances later this month, including one during the conference finals.

Per Karp, Green’s guest role is being arranged under the TNT Sports umbrella. As part of Inside the NBA‘s licensing deal with ESPN, TNT Sports retains full editorial control over the show, including what talents it decides to bring on.

It has been five years since Green first began making guest appearances on TNT during the 2021 postseason. The four-time NBA All-Star has made semi-regular appearances with the network ever since. In 2022, Green served as a guest analyst during the regular season. He worked the All-Star Game altcast in 2023. And each of the past two seasons, he’s worked games during whichever conference final series aired on TNT.

Draymond Green has, of course, built his own “new media” empire around The Draymond Green Show. The opinionated Warrior has amassed over a quarter-million subscribers on YouTube and was one of the first NBA players to embrace the athlete-driven media trend that is so prominent in today’s sports coverage.

The next step for Green will be deciding whether he wants to jump into TV full-time after his playing career ends. At the very least, it seems like he’ll be welcomed as a guest on Inside the NBA a few times each year.