The Grandyman will continue to be a presence for TNT Sports’ baseball coverage.

The network announced on Tuesday that Curtis Granderson has signed a multi-year extension to remain part of TNT Sports’ coverage of Major League Baseball. Granderson joined TNT Sports full-time during the 2020 MLB postseason, replacing Gary Sheffield on the network’s studio panel.

Exact terms of the contract were not released.

HE’S BAAAAACK! TNT Sports has signed @cgrand3 to a multi-year extension. The 16-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star will continue as an analyst across TNT Sports’ award-winning regular season and postseason coverage. pic.twitter.com/d3Gv71qea7 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 25, 2025

The 16-year MLB veteran will return alongside host Lauren Shehadi and analysts Pedro Martinez and Jimmy Rollins. This season, TBS will air 26 regular season games on Tuesdays throughout the season, with the first half of that schedule already being released. The network will also be the exclusive home for this season’s NLDS and NLCS.

TNT Sports’ studio crew will anchor 30-minute pregame and postgame coverage throughout the season.

As with the rest of MLB’s national media partners, TNT Sports’ media rights deal with the league takes the network through 2028, at which point MLB will likely reevaluate how it sells its national media rights packages.