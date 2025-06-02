Over the course of his five-decade-long career in broadcasting, the late Craig Sager was universally beloved as one of the best sideline reporters in the business across numerous networks covering several different sports. And it turns out, the numerous networks Sager worked at also held a special place in his heart.

Most likely remember Sager for this time at TNT, serving as a key fixture on the NBA on TNT cast starting in 1990 until his passing in 2016 at the age of 65 from acute myeloid leukemia. But over the course of his career, this was far from his only notable role, which his widow Stacy Sager detailed recently on social media.

In light of the NBA on TNT coming to an end on Saturday after the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Stacy Sager took to social media to share a picture of all of the mic flags that her husband had collected over the course of his long career.

As TNT and the NBA come to an end, Stacy Sager, daughter of the late Craig Sager, reveals he collected every mic flag from his career ❤️ ( 📸 iamstaceysager / Threads) pic.twitter.com/0BkgfV8g4B — cllct (@cllctMedia) June 1, 2025

When you think about the history of the NBA on TNT, it is impossible for Craig Sager’s impact on the product not to come to mind. An entire generation of basketball fans fell in love with Sager’s eccentric suits and energetic personality.

A number of fans took to social media to appreciate the fact that all of Sager’s work over the years has been memorialized by his wife, Stacy.

Fortunately, it seems like Sager’s passing eight years ago didn’t bring an end to the family name in the sports media world.

His daughter, Riley Sager, a sophomore journalism major at the University of Southern California, appears destined to follow in her father’s footsteps, landing a number of impressive internships thus far as a student, including opportunities with NCAA.com, NBA Summer League, and NBC Sports.