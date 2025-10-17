Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The swift rise and disappointing decline of Chris Webber as an NBA game analyst at TNT Sports was one of the defining stories of basketball media this century.

Now, Webber is back at the network as part of its college basketball coverage. TNT will have Big 12 and Big East rights this year as it embraces college sports after losing NBA rights.

According to a press release, Webber will be featured most prominently on the network’s coverage of its Players Era tournament in Las Vegas in November. The recently launched tournament features high-profile men’s programs, including Alabama, Houston, Gonzaga and Michigan as well as three-fourths of the 2024 women’s Final Four.

Webber will also work on TNT Sports college basketball coverage during “key points” of the season. Previously, Webber worked as a color commentator for NCAA tournament games on TNT and CBS.

The legendary star of the “Fab Five” and five-time NBA All-Star joined TNT immediately after retiring from the league and was a top game analyst at the network by his early 40s. However, Webber quickly made a name for himself coupling unusually strong opinions with vague generalities. Fans did not respond well, and he was out at the network entirely by 2021.

Since that time, Webber wrote a memoir and has been involved in community work and investing in the Detroit area.

Joining Webber on the new roster for TNT Sports college basketball coverage are Webber’s former Michigan teammate Jalen Rose and recently retired Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

The men’s college basketball season tips off Nov. 3. The first game under the TNT Sports umbrella will come Nov. 6 when TCU hosts Saint Francis.