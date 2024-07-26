An Inside the NBA screenshot.

Now that TNT has officially lost its media rights package with the NBA, concern about the future of Inside the NBA has hit an all-time high. However, longtime NBA writer Chris Mannix seems to believe that the beloved show is at more of a crossroads than a potential looming end.

Mannix, a senior NBA writer for Sports Illustrated and NBA analyst for NBC Sports Boston, shared his reaction to the news of the NBA turning down Warner Bros. Discovery’s attempt to match Amazon Prime’s offer to his YouTube channel.

In his reaction, Mannix laid out his opinion that TNT losing its NBA media rights doesn’t have to mean that Inside the NBA has to come to an end,

“This does not have to be the end for Inside the NBA,” said Mannix. “Next season does not have to be a death march for Inside the NBA. It’s not headed toward its execution; it’s headed toward a crossroads point. Because it’s a show that could up and move to another network. Specifically to Amazon Prime Video. All the participants on Inside the NBA, Chuck, Shaq, Kenny, Ernie Johnson, they can all pack it up and move to Amazon.

“Yes, there are contractual issues there. But I know Barkley’s come out and said that he can do whatever he wants if they lose the NBA. I’m sure the other guys on that set have similar arrangements. Frankly, I don’t know why Amazon wouldn’t do that. Why wouldn’t you want the most popular, the biggest studio show on television as an offering to your fans? I imagine that is exactly what Amazon is thinking right now. Call me an optimist, but I’m a believer that we’re gonna get Inside the NBA on Amazon Prime.”

Mannix listed several potential issues with the show, such as simply moving to Amazon.

Ernie Johnson has been expected to stay at Turner Sports regardless of the outcome of the NBA media rights deal.

We have seen networks be lenient with allowing their talent to work on Amazon before considering they aren’t a direct broadcast competitor. But considering Amazon just received the final piece of the NBA media rights deal over Warner Bros. Discovery, there could obviously be some hard feelings that make it a bit more unlikely to see that with Johnson.

Barkley has also flirted with retirement, announcing his intention following the 2024-25 NBA season. While it remains to be seen whether he will follow through with this, it is still at least possible that Barkley doesn’t want to deal with another network at this point in his media career.

Still, Mannix is optimistic that Inside the NBA has a future, which should give diehard fans of the studio show at least some hope.

