As Charles Barkley continues to moan and groan about Inside the NBA’s future on ESPN, maybe he’d be happier with the NHL on TNT.

Early Thursday morning, Barkley made the trek from Studio J, where he, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal had just finished up a night of covering the NBA Playoffs, over to Studio F, where the NHL on TNT broadcasts from Turner’s headquarters in Atlanta. With his tie loosened and head down, Barkley walked over to host Liam McHugh appearing beaten and broken.

And that’s because he was, at least from a gambling standpoint. Barkley bet on the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night and was distraught after watching them take a four-minute power play into overtime before ultimately losing to the Dallas Stars.

Chuck dropped by the NHL on TNT set for a quick therapy session because his bracket, and his bets, aren’t looking so good 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmK5SXybRP — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 24, 2025



“I was watching the Kings game. That game was over when it was 6-2,” Barkley said of the Los Angeles Kings beating the Edmonton Oilers. “And I said, you know what? I bet the Avs tonight. And I said, ‘whoa, we got a four-minute power play!’ And they didn’t score. I’m in shock right now…man, I’m gonna have to drink this one off.”

As Barkley started praising ESPN’s P.K. Subban about three minutes into his hockey segment on TNT, McHugh finally asked if there was an NBA show going on in the other studio.

“No, it’s over. We’re done,” Barkley confirmed. “I’ve been done for a minute. I’m gonna go think about this four-minute power play.”

Maybe Charles Barkley should also go think about a more permanent role with the NHL on TNT. He’s spent the last year complaining about his future with the network after Warner Bros. Discovery lost NBA game rights for TNT. And even after working out a deal for Inside the NBA to air on ESPN while still being controlled by TNT Sports, Barkley continues to sound unhappy with the arrangement.

In Barkley’s defense, there are legitimate concerns about whether Inside the NBA can maintain the same vibe on ESPN and ABC. Maybe he’d be happier in Studio F.

Barkley’s love for hockey is legitimate. He’s been a devout fan since being introduced to the sport after he was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1984, and often touts preferring the NHL playoffs over the NBA. That was on display Wednesday night, when Barkley was watching the Avalanche and Stars during Inside the NBA.

Charles Barkley can still provide the former athlete perspective and his knowledge for the NHL teams and players is probably on-par with that of the NBA. And it’s certainly on-par with his college basketball expertise during the NCAA Tournament.

It’s not going to happen, TNT Sports and ESPN will keep him on Inside the NBA. But if Ernie Johnson retires after one season and Barkley remains as unhappy with the arrangement as he is now, his TV future might be better off with the NHL on TNT.