TNT Sports’ The Steam Room Podcast with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley returned for Season 7 on Monday, and it included Barkley taking his shot at singing a jingle for Diet Coke.

Johnson set up the moment by explaining how a fan-made Dr. Pepper jingle recently went viral and even ended up being in a Dr. Pepper commercial.

“Romeo Bingham, big TikToker, just on a whim came up with this little jingle for Dr. Pepper,” Johnson explained, before The Steam Room Podcast showed video clips of it. “That went viral. And now, Dr. Pepper has paid her $2 million and made a spot with that jingle.”

“Here’s my question for you,” Johnson said to Barkley. “You’re a Diet Coke guy. Could you come up with a little jingle for Diet Coke?”

Barkley gave it his best effort.

Chuck’s going straight to the bank with his jingle for Diet Coke 🤣🏦 pic.twitter.com/40F0lZi72y — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 3, 2026

Diet Coke, baby

It’s good for you

Diet Coke, baby

It tastes delicious, too

“Get ready to go to the bank,” Johnson said. “I bet Diet Coke will be calling to use that.”

“Can you get me that $2 million before next week?” Barkley asked, as they each laughed. “Before I get to Vegas.”

Barkley’s love for Diet Coke has frequently been a topic over the years on Inside the NBA.