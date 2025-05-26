Credit: TNT

Charles Barkley is no stranger to giving a take that ages poorly. But on Sunday night, the Chuckster really outdid himself.

During halftime of Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Barkley believed he had seen enough. The Knicks found themselves down 13 points, needing a win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series. But if you listened to Charles Barkley, you’d think there wasn’t much point to playing the second half.

Charles Barkley: “Now, this game is pretty much over. This is a wrap because the Knicks can’t play fast and beat the Pacers. But they’re down 13, so they gotta play fast. They’re gonna get ran out of this damn building.” #NBA #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YQLWaqV148 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2025

“Now, this game is pretty much over,” Barkley said. “This is a wrap because the Knicks can’t play fast and beat the Pacers. But they’re down 13, so they gotta play fast. They’re gonna get ran out of this damn building.”

Of course, about 90 minutes later, Barkley was served some crow. The Knicks staged a late fourth-quarter comeback to sneak past the Pacers and go into Game 4 with a chance to tie the series.

Chuck wasn’t the only one to count the Knicks out at halftime, however. ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins called the team’s performance in the first half “embarrassing to watch.”

Brunson and Kat going out weak. Both are in their feelings for whatever reason and it’s embarrassing to watch. The careless turnovers, bad body language, horrible leadership and most importantly getting PUNKED!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 26, 2025

NFL reporter Albert Breer kept it simple, saying “Later, Knicks.”

Later, Knicks. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 26, 2025

At least Barkley had some company on Freezing Cold Takes.