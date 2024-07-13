Hannah Storm interviews Charles Barkley. Photo Credit: ESPN

Is there any chance that Charles Barkley would consider working for another network?

Barkley, who’s playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in South Lake Tahoe, did an interview with Hannah Storm on Friday’s SportsCenter. As it looks like Turner will not be part of the NBA’s new media rights deal, set to begin with the 2025-26 season, Storm asked Barkley if he would ever consider working for another network.

“I can’t imagine a world in which I don’t see you on a regular basis talking hoops,” Storm said. “But you have said that if, Inside the NBA, if this is over — after next season — you’ve said you’re going to retire from TV. Is there anything that you can envision that would change your mind?”

Barkley remained steadfast.

Hannah Storm did her best trying to get Charles Barkley to consider working at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/DrlSeTImWz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

“Not really, Hannah. I’ve been so honored and blessed by the NBA. You know, I’ve had a great life. I’ve never had a real job. But my heart and soul is with Turner. Dick Ebersol, my mentor, he told me I made a great decision going to Turner. It’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, other than going to Auburn.”

Barkley then clarified that he can’t see himself working with new people . That includes those in front of the camera, like longtime Inside the NBA co-host Ernie Johnson. It also includes the people who work behind the cameras.

“I’ve been on television for 24 years. Next year will be 25. And I’ll be 62 years old. I just don’t see myself — No. 1. Ernie would not go. But also, just going to another network and having to learn all the people behind the scenes. Because they work harder than anybody. And I just don’t see myself going and trying to break in with a new crew. That’s the honest truth.”

