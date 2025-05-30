Photo Credit: TNT

Charles Barkley doesn’t think he’s going to the most desirable location in the afterlife. He does, however, think he’ll see a lot of familiar faces once he gets to his final destination.

TNT’s Inside the NBA set is a good distance above the court at Madison Square Garden. One X (formerly Twitter) account joked that TNT was “doing the halftime show from inside the ventilation system in MSG.”

they got the TNT crew doing the halftime show from inside the ventilation system in MSG 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/csIU5PthjO — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) May 30, 2025

That post was briefly discussed on Inside the NBA during halftime of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

“We higher than that, brother,” Barkley said.

“We up in the clouds,” Shaquille O’Neal added.

“We up in the clouds,” Barkley echoed. The Chuckster then got philosophical.

“I can touch God right now. That’s the only chance I’m ever gonna get to see him,” Barkley said.

“Oh, don’t say that,” Kenny Smith said.

Charles Barkley: “I’m going to hell. But I’m gonna see a lot of y’all with me. A lot of y’all laughing at home, I’m gonna see ya.” pic.twitter.com/gRxWONNqmT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 30, 2025

“I’m going to hell,” Barkley bluntly replied. “But I’m gonna see a lot of y’all with me. A lot of y’all laughing at home, I’m gonna see ya.”

If Barkley does indeed go to hell, anyone joining him can take comfort in knowing that he’ll no doubt try to make the eternal experience as entertaining and funny as it can possibly be.