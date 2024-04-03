Photo Credit: CBS Sports

Any time Charles Barkley does an interview with Dan Patrick, the NBA Hall of Famer and TNT Sports analyst always seems to make digs at Skip Bayless.

Some are more subtle than others, and Barkley is unafraid of calling the Undisputed host out by name. He’s also not afraid to obliterate some of Bayless’ takes and let it be known that he hates the 72-year-old sports commentator with every fiber in his being.

Barkley joined The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday morning to talk about college basketball, particularly the women’s game, ahead of this weekend’s Final Four. But not before he took aim at some of the “idiots” on television, as he has colorfully referred to Bayless in the past.

As much as he’s a self-admitted gambling degenerate, Barkley revealed that he’s never bet on a women’s sport. That seems to suggest he’s trying to be partial before taking aim — and not so subtly — at Bayless, amongst others in the media.

“We got enough idiots and fools on television that act like they know everything about every sport,” Barkley explained. “I watched more women’s college basketball the last three weeks than I have all year. So, I don’t want to get on here like some of these fools on other networks, who talk about every sport like they’re an expert on every sport…And quit using the damn word ‘expert.’ There’s no such thing as an expert. It’s just somebody’s opinion. I hate when these guys say, ‘Well, he’s an expert.’ No, he’s not. It’s just some fool giving his opinion.”

Whether it was an indirect reference to Bayless or not, it’s actually quite big of Barkley to admit that he’s not an expert on women’s college basketball, and he really just started watching once March began. But he also used it as an opportunity to call out others who haven’t been watching all year and now pretend to be the foremost experts on all things Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

[The Dan Patrick Show]