Consider Charles Barkley among those concerned about Bill Belichick.

If you aren’t having meltdowns like Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo about Bill Belichick’s relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, your general reaction to the CBS Sunday Morning interview was: Why isn’t this being covered more? Well, it’s being covered more than ever before and almost certainly will be spoofed on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Before Bill Belichick released a statement through the University defending Hudson’s actions during his bizarre interview, which she reportedly stormed out of, some in sports media expressed concern. While Barkley usually doesn’t comment on people’s relationships, unless it’s his with ESPN, he used his weekly Dan Patrick interview to sound the alarm on his good friend.

“Well, this is a very slippery subject for me, because Bill’s one of my really good friends,” the TNT Sports personality told Patrick. “I’m not sure what’s going on. He’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been great friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope. He’s the greatest football coach ever. Him and Nick Saban. For college, Nick Saban. For Bill, the NFL.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s starting to be a very slippery slope. And I never talk about people’s personal relationships — that’s another rule I got. But, I will admit, I’m a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on. I might actually reach out to him to make sure everything’s good, but I am concerned from what I’m hearing. It’s not a good look, right, I’ll admit that.”

“He’s been a great friend of mine for a long time… I never talk about people’s personal relationships, that’s a rule I have, but I will admit I’m a little concerned with some of the stuff going on, and I might actually reach out to him.” -Charles Barkley on Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/b6xtN7nL5D — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 30, 2025

Patrick mentioned how Belichick can be such a “control freak,” but has seemingly relinquished control to Hudson.

“Yeah. Listen, man, I have very strict rules on things,” Barkley replied. “Don’t ask me no personal questions. Nobody in my family can speak. I’m the one who’s famous. I’m the one who has to deal with all the crap. No, don’t say anything. Because if you say something, it’s just gonna muddy the water. That’s what I call it. If any family member speaks out, it’s gonna muddy the water. And, yeah, I’m a little concerned. I’ll admit that just because he’s my friend through good, bad, and whatever. I just hope everything’s alright.”

Barkley’s concerns add to the mounting unease, as Belichick’s carefully guarded persona unravels, leaving people wondering how much further the legendary coach is willing to let it go.