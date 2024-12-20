Photo Credit: TNT

Charles Barkley has shared his fair share of controversial takes over the years. But perhaps none will upset and divide more people than his take shared on Thursday about Christmas.

People all over the world have differing opinions about Christmas and how the day should be celebrated. Some use the day as a way to relax and spend quality time with family and friends. Others focus more on the religious meaning of the day. And the rest just like to have the time off from their day-to-day responsibilities for a moment.

No matter how you choose to spend your Christmas Day, one constant remains in the vast majority of people who ever believed in Santa at one point in their lives. Everybody loves to receive gifts from their loved ones, no matter your age or how expensive the gift you receive may be.

That is, everyone except for Barkley, apparently. On Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA, Barkley detailed how he doesn’t get gifts for his adult friends and family.

In fact, Barkley doesn’t believe any adults should be getting presents for one another. He even claimed that he would add this rule to the First Amendment if he became President of the United States.

“Chuck, what would you like from Shaq?” asked Inside the NBA’s Adam Lefkoe. “What would you like for him to get you?”

“Well, money is always king,” joked Barkley. “You know what, I think it’s amazing that you do that big fella. You know how I feel about Christmas. To see the joy on these kids’ faces, man.

“It’s really about you guys. The young girls and young men. I don’t believe in getting adults stuff. It’s for kids and kids only. Adults should not be getting toys. When I’m President of the United States, that’s going to be the First Amendment.”

Kids, of course, deserve the world on Christmas and should be the priority over adults. But it is a bit jarring to hear that Barkley doesn’t get any of the adults close to him anything for Christmas.

To say the least, it’s an unconventional stance from Barkley. But Barkley has always been unapologetically himself, which is what has made him so beloved over the years. So fans of Inside the NBA will likely let this take slide, even if they won’t be getting any Christmas presents from Barkley anytime soon.

