The Inside the NBA cast on TNT has made their fair share of jokes in recent years towards Charles Barkley regarding his weight and eating habits. But on Monday, Charles Barkley poked fun at himself regarding his own eating habits during the pregame coverage of the Men’s National Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Bobby Hurley, the brother of UConn head coach Dan Hurley, appeared on TNT’s pregame coverage to offer some insight into some of the Hurley family routines before big games.

He shared that his big routine is that he chooses not to eat on game day.

“We (Hurley family) all have routines,” said Hurley. “We talked about our crazy routines that we have. I don’t eat on game day. That’s mine. I want to make myself suffer and sacrifice before I have to go out and perform. I fast.”

Barkley then immediately chimed in, comedically saying that he “eats fast”.

Kenny Smith then added that Barkley “eats fast” whether it is gameday or not.

At least Barkley admitted it himself this time instead of having one of his castmates roast him publically about his eating habits.

And to be fair, this is the same person who admittedly gained weight on purpose to avoid being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1984 NBA Draft. So it is no secret that he can indeed quite fast as he said.

Barkley has been beloved for years for his comedic charm on the TNT set. Naturally, many viewers took to social media to share some laughs about this quote on social media.

