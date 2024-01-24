Candace Parker Photo Credit: TNT
NBATNT SportsBy Arthur Weinstein on

Jalen Brunson has been the target of some tough analysis in recent weeks, and Tuesday night NBA on TNT‘s Candace Parker took aim at the New York Knicks star.

The topic on the pregame show before the Knicks faced the Brooklyn Nets turned to recent comments by ESPN’s NBA Today analyst Becky Hammon, who said the 6-foot-2 guard is “too small” to be a team’s No. 1 option.

“He’s too small,” Hammon said. “I’ve got a philosophy. If your best player is small, you’re not winning.”

Parker said she agreed with Hammon. She cited Brunson’s postseason performance last year as evidence.

“We’ve seen Jalen Brunson in the playoffs with the (Dallas Mavericks), and he was No. 2 or 3 … but as a No. 1 option last season in the playoffs, great first round, second round not so much,” Parker said.

A number of fans quickly pulled up the stats, which revealed a different story. Brunson averaged 24 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game in the first round last season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He posted much better numbers (31/6.3/5.5) in the second round against the Miami Heat, with higher field goal and 3-point percentages as well.

In fairness to Parker, she went on to add that in considering Brunson’s size being an issue, she’s also looking at his liability as a defender.

“I do think that, also, we’re talking about offensively. but defensively as well,” Parker said. “If we look at what the Warriors had to do with Steph Curry during their runs, defensively, they had to have other top defenders with him.”

Fans were not happy with Parker getting the numbers wrong, while others wondered what the media has against Brunson.

[Photo credit: NBA on TNT]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein