Jalen Brunson has been the target of some tough analysis in recent weeks, and Tuesday night NBA on TNT‘s Candace Parker took aim at the New York Knicks star.

The topic on the pregame show before the Knicks faced the Brooklyn Nets turned to recent comments by ESPN’s NBA Today analyst Becky Hammon, who said the 6-foot-2 guard is “too small” to be a team’s No. 1 option.

“He’s too small,” Hammon said. “I’ve got a philosophy. If your best player is small, you’re not winning.”

Parker said she agreed with Hammon. She cited Brunson’s postseason performance last year as evidence.

“We’ve seen Jalen Brunson in the playoffs with the (Dallas Mavericks), and he was No. 2 or 3 … but as a No. 1 option last season in the playoffs, great first round, second round not so much,” Parker said.

A number of fans quickly pulled up the stats, which revealed a different story. Brunson averaged 24 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game in the first round last season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He posted much better numbers (31/6.3/5.5) in the second round against the Miami Heat, with higher field goal and 3-point percentages as well.

Candace Parker questions Jalen Brunson's playoff performances, saying he did a good job in the first round last year, but not the second. 2023 First Round: 24 PPG, 4.8 APG, 4.2 RPG

2023 Second Round: 31 PPG, 6.3 APG, 5.5 RPG pic.twitter.com/rFFRBHySro — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2024

In fairness to Parker, she went on to add that in considering Brunson’s size being an issue, she’s also looking at his liability as a defender.

“I do think that, also, we’re talking about offensively. but defensively as well,” Parker said. “If we look at what the Warriors had to do with Steph Curry during their runs, defensively, they had to have other top defenders with him.”

Fans were not happy with Parker getting the numbers wrong, while others wondered what the media has against Brunson.

Candace Parker just said Jalen Brunson was good in the first round last year, second round "not so much". Jalen Brunson actually played EVEN better, averaging 31/6/6 on 50% shooting. The DISRESPECT AND LIES about Brunson is PATHETIC! pic.twitter.com/4Sykv1wax6 — EverythingKnicks (@EverythinKnicks) January 24, 2024

This HAS TO STOP. People have to start paying attention during production meetings. Once a show is on the air, be prepared. It’s not fair to spew nonsense to the viewers https://t.co/HaL5aPkcGX — Wesley Paul (@TheOriginalWes) January 24, 2024

Candace Parker-“ Jalen Brunson did not have a good second round of the playoffs last year” Reality pic.twitter.com/2OARNYHkX0 — TRIPLE M ?? (@tripleMwassup) January 24, 2024

Maybe I’m wrong, but if you’re saying this on a basketball related program, then you would have access to the stats and the tapes of the games to disect the performance. But if they did that the narrative they’re pushing might have to change. God forbid. https://t.co/9BMIS9MJlS — Patrick Mendes (@Patrick40452109) January 24, 2024

Smh!! The national media is fumbling this. Such a bias against Brunson. Is it his height? It’s really odd. https://t.co/xSfz4msNcZ — Cliff Means (@cliffcleans) January 24, 2024

@Candace_Parker cmonnn Candace! You’re one of the better analysts on the TNT family! Be better!! https://t.co/m1KI63FanM — Enemy Of The State (@TheRealBLee30) January 24, 2024

[Photo credit: NBA on TNT]