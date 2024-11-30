Photo Credit: TNT

Over the past few days, NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette has likely received plenty of well-wishes after being the victim of an assault that resulted in six men getting arrested. But on Friday, he received nothing of the sort from Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who instead opted to make light of the situation.

Bissonnette first mentioned the assault on Monday, just one day after the altercation happened, saying that he sprung into action after seeing someone put their hands on a restaurant employee. Shortly after, things escalated into Bissonnette fighting off several assailants throughout the restaurant, into the parking lot, and even into a CVS pharmacy.

Thanks for your calls & messages. Love you fuckers. Had a blast getting to record @spittinchiclets today and share some laughs with the gang. See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5WOxkxARvx — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) November 26, 2024

This resulted in Bissonnette briefly being hospitalized for his injuries in the assault. But it seems like he is overall doing as well as expected given the week he has had.

It was business as usual for Bissonnette on Friday’s edition of NHL on TNT Face Off ahead of the matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins. But in a pre-game interview with Brad Marchand, Bissonnette was comedically reminded of the altercation after Bissonnette cracked a joke about Marchand possibly getting a hair transplant this offseason.

“Did one of those offseason surgeries include a Turkish hair transplant? You are looking a little less thin up top, it looks great,” said Bissonnette.

“I just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off you the other night,” replied Marchand, which got everyone on the NHL on TNT studio cast to laugh, including Bissonnette.

Bissonnette was a good sport, playing along with Marchand’s joke.

“Yeah, I knew you looked a little familiar. You’re out of the running for Mr. TNT buddy, you’re done,” added Bissonnette.

“I just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off you the other night.” Marchy just dummied @BizNasty2point0😂

pic.twitter.com/9JWNpmT7rs — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 29, 2024

Considering the reputation that Bissonnette built for himself throughout his six-year NHL career, he likely doesn’t want many people feeling sorry for him after the assault anyway. So this interview with Marchand may be just what he needs to fully get over the situation.

[Spittin’ Chiclets on X]