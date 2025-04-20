Those who tuned into TNT to watch Game 1 of the Blues-Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs series were frustrated by the remote broadcast. Photo Credit: TNT Photo Credit: TNT
While remote broadcasts have largely gone away since COVID restrictions have been lifted, networks will still use them on occasion. For TNT, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets was such an occasion — and the viewers took notice.

During the game, it became apparent that announcers John Forslund and Jennifer Botterill were not on site in Winnipeg.

On the ice, Game 1 was fantastic. The Jets scored three goals in the third period to come away with a 5-3 win. But despite the dramatic game, several of the people who watched the game on TNT felt the broadcast was not up to snuff — with the remote broadcast being the primary culprit.

 

