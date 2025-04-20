Photo Credit: TNT

While remote broadcasts have largely gone away since COVID restrictions have been lifted, networks will still use them on occasion. For TNT, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets was such an occasion — and the viewers took notice.

During the game, it became apparent that announcers John Forslund and Jennifer Botterill were not on site in Winnipeg.

It does, begrudgingly, appear that John Forslund and Jennifer Botterill are calling the Winnipeg–St. Louis game remotely from TNT’s Atlanta studio today. https://t.co/RYPhFqafaG — Braylon Breeze (@Braylon_Breeze) April 19, 2025

On the ice, Game 1 was fantastic. The Jets scored three goals in the third period to come away with a 5-3 win. But despite the dramatic game, several of the people who watched the game on TNT felt the broadcast was not up to snuff — with the remote broadcast being the primary culprit.

Announcers calling games remotely is so lame, especially in the freaking playoffs. Would rather have TNT just show the Sportsnet feed. Brutal. — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) April 19, 2025

I’m sorry, but I find it very offensive that TNT, who I think is so much better top to bottom than ESPN, couldn’t send Forslund and Botterill to Winnipeg. Remote broadcasts are so bush. Especially in the playoffs. ESPN will at least send their announcers. Shame on you TNT. — Michael Silvers (@msilvers1979) April 19, 2025

Horrible announcers at jets vs blues game on @NHL_On_TNT Mans voice is so loud , women’s can’t hear it..

oh well, only tuned in to boo Ryan suter. — thetimeisnow (@CircusIsCalling) April 19, 2025

This TNT broadcast just has no energy. Crowd noise is super dampened too. — Ryan Henkel (@RyanHenkel_) April 19, 2025

This is where I’ll give total props to ESPN. In four seasons with the NHL, they’ve called zero games remotely under normal circumstances (only did BOS–FLA from a studio due to Hurricane Milton). Even ESPN+ exclusive games — some in Canada, barely watched — are always on-site. https://t.co/02QHBbQnmk — Braylon Breeze (@Braylon_Breeze) April 19, 2025