Photo credit: TNT

Allie LaForce has been a fixture on TNT Sports for several years and that will continue well into the future.

TNT Sports announced on Friday that the veteran sideline reporter has signed a new multi-year contract extension to stay in her role as the network’s lead sideline reporter for college basketball, Unrivaled, and other properties.

LaForce began her career nationally at CBS Sports where she covered the SEC on CBS and NCAA Tournament after working locally in Cleveland as a northern Ohio native. In 2018, she then moved to TNT Sports where she has worked ever since as a reporter for the NBA on TNT, NCAA Tournament, and a number of other sporting events.

TNT Sports announces multi-year extension with Allie LaForce pic.twitter.com/hYIopOBMHc — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsPR) March 13, 2026

Of course, the future of TNT Sports and CBS Sports is the subject of much speculation given the impending business dealings between parent companies Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance. CBS Sports and TNT Sports are already partners during the NCAA Tournament and have been for years. But they soon could find themselves as teammates under the same corporate umbrella once Paramount completes their multi-billion dollar acquisition. The loss of the NBA has put a major dent in the TNT Sports portfolio, but a combined entity would present one of the strongest lineups anywhere in the American media landscape.

What the deal means for talent under contract to both companies remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be completely out of the question to see Allie LaForce feature in more places across the wider company if and when that deal eventually goes through.