Photo Credit: TNT Sports

TNT Sports studio host Adam Lefkoe began Saturday’s Big 12 college football pregame show by throwing shade at “other networks” for having a lack of interest in the conference.

“And there are some other networks, and I don’t know if they care about Big 12 football,” Lefkoe said to kick off the hour-long program ahead of the Kansas State-Kansas broadcast on TNT Sports. “But I’m telling you right here, that’s all we care about.”

“And there are some other networks, and I don’t know if they care about Big 12 football. But I’m telling you right here, that’s all we care about.” – TNT Sports’ Adam Lefkoe 🏈📺🎙️ #CFB https://t.co/w8wdaQHgXP pic.twitter.com/We239HO0w4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2025

Lefkoe was presumably mocking ESPN and Fox, in particular, for the Big 12 taking a pretty clear backseat to the SEC (ESPN) and Big Ten (Fox) these days.

TNT throwing shade at FOX and ESPN immediately lol — Drew Galloway (@galloway__drew) October 25, 2025

In an article titled “ESPN’s College GameDay Is Done With the Big 12 — And That’s a Shame”, Pete Mundo of Heartland College Sports detailed the lack of attention College GameDay gave the Big 12 on Saturday in Nashville:

Going through the broadcast, it took until the 1 hour and 18 minute mark of the show to get any substantial Big 12 talk. And we got about five minutes worth of discussion. That part wasn’t bad. But in the first 78 minutes, there were very brief mentions of BYU at Iowa State, a Sunflower Showdown mention as part of the Home Depot “Saturday Slate” and a 30-second report on Pete Thamel regarding Iowa State DT Domonique Orange being available vs. BYU. That was it. Heck, even North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State got a nice breakdown 30 minutes into the broadcast. Yes, it’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 at the FCS level, but really? Oh, and the game is airing on ESPNU, incase you were wondering why ESPN might throw some extra love to that game.

With what most would view as the “Inside the NBA trade,” sending the rights to the NBA studio show from TNT Sports to ESPN, Warner Bros. Discovery acquired 13 Big 12 football games and 15 Big 12 men’s basketball games from ESPN to air annually on TNT Sports for the final six years of the conference’s media rights deal.

Entering Week 9, four Big 12 schools were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll (BYU at No. 11, Texas Tech at No. 14, Cincinnati at No. 21, and Arizona State at No. 24). The teams ranked in the top-10 were represented by only the SEC (five schools), Big Ten (three schools, including No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana), and ACC (two schools). The 2024-25 College Football Playoff featured one Big 12 school (Arizona State) among the tournament’s 12 teams.