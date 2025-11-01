Credit: TNT Sports

When you think of College Football Saturday, you usually think of ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. You don’t tend to think of TNT.

Adam Lefkoe is doing his part to change that. Or at the very least, have a little fun at the expense of the big boys.

Disney-owned channels went dark on YouTube TV Thursday night and remain unavailable. That means subscribers can’t watch any of Saturday’s college football action on ESPN channels.

YouTube TV has been advertising during sporting events to make its case and pin the blame on Disney and ESPN. Meanwhile, Disney and ESPN have launched an all-out assault, enlisting their top personalities to push subscribers to email or message Google-owned YouTube TV to express their anger. They also shared their popular College GameDay show for free on the ESPN app and Pat McAfee’s X channel as a bit of a middle finger.

As TNT Sports’ coverage of Saturday’s Big 12 showdown between Arizona State and Iowa State got underway, Lefkoe’s introduction included a warm welcome to a specific subset of viewers, which also served as a jab at ESPN.

“If I can, a hearty hello to everyone watching on YouTube TV,” said Lefkoe with a smile. “We don’t need you to send an email or make a phone call, just hang out. You might like it.”

“If I can, a hearty hello to everyone watching on YouTube TV. We don’t need you to send an email or make a phone call, just hang out. You might like it.” – TNT’s Adam Lefkoe 🔥💀 https://t.co/oIpNTlnyin pic.twitter.com/FzKXsMxP2a — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 1, 2025

It’s the second straight week that Lefkoe has begun Saturday’s Big 12 college football pregame show by throwing shade at TNT’s competitors. Last week, he zinged “other networks” that don’t care about that conference quite as much.

“And there are some other networks, and I don’t know if they care about Big 12 football,” Lefkoe said to kick off the hour-long program ahead of the Kansas State-Kansas broadcast on TNT Sports. “But I’m telling you right here, that’s all we care about.”

Lefkoe was presumably mocking ESPN and Fox for their perceived biases towards the SEC (ESPN) and Big Ten (Fox) these days.

It’s a good bit by Lefkoe, and we’re curious to see how far he pushes it. If he keeps it up, it might become the kind of thing people start to tune in for, just to see how he’s going to take a shot at one of TNT’s rivals this week.

Of course, if he gets a little too spicy, his bosses might get a call from ESPN, considering that TNT is licensing several College Football Playoff games from them through 2028 for a hefty sum.