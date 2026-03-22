Credit: TNT Sports

TNT Sports studio host Adam Lefkoe mocked a social media post from basketball legend Magic Johnson during Saturday night’s March Madness coverage.

After 3-seed Michigan State took down 6-seed Louisville in Saturday’s second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Johnson, a national champion for the Spartans in 1979, took to X to celebrate the victory.

“I just finished watching my Michigan State Spartans defeat Louisville 77-69. I believe Jeremy Fears Jr. is the best PG in America and today he scored 12 points and 16 assists to record the most assists in Michigan State’s history in the NCAA tournament!

Coen Carr had his first career double-double scoring 21 points and 10 assists. MSU’s bench came up big with 21 total points, led by Trey Fort who had 12. The Spartans advance to the Sweet Sixteen!”

Johnson is known for having some of the world’s most obvious posts on social media, and he already gets mocked frequently for that. In this instance, it was the length of the post that Lefkoe poked fun at on the March Madness studio show.

Adam Lefkoe: “Apparently, Magic Johnson released a novel on X… I’m sure it’s great, but I’m going to do a Twitter thing and say, ‘That’s great. Either congratulations or I’m sorry.’ But I can’t read all that on national television.” #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2lDtNWO48N — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2026

“Apparently, Magic Johnson released a novel on X tonight,” Lefkoe said, drawing laughter from the TNT Sports studio analyst crew of Jalen Rose, Jamal Mashburn, and Bruce Pearl.

Lefkoe proceeded to loosely reference the “I ain’t reading all that” meme.

“I’m sure it’s great, but I’m going to do a Twitter thing and say, ‘That’s great. Either congratulations or I’m sorry.’ But I can’t read all that on national television,” Lefkoe explained.

“I think he’s really excited for Michigan State, is what I think he was saying there,” Lefkoe continued. “I think he like audio recorded, and then just was like, ‘Just publish it.’ You can go back and hit pause and read it. I just don’t have time.”

The Spartans, coached by Tom Izzo, will face the winner of Sunday night’s UCLA-UConn game in the Sweet 16.