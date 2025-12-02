Credit: TNA Wrestling

What do Don Draper and TNA Wrestling have in common? They can both call AMC home.

On Tuesday, the Anthem-owned pro wrestling promotion announced that it has reached a multiyear agreement to bring its weekly flagship show, Thursday Night Impact, to AMC. Impact will air from 9-11 p.m. ET on both AMC and AMC+, with the first episode on its new home emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

“We are super excited to bring the in-ring excitement, energy and drama of TNA Wrestling to AMC,” TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said in a statement. “TNA Wrestling heads into 2026 the hottest it has ever been – with intense rivalries and a fan base that loves the TNA stars. We cannot wait to expand the TNA audience with our new partner, AMC Networks, which has such a long and storied history of serving passionate and engaged fans across so many shows and franchises, through this new media rights deal.”

BREAKING: Are you ready for a new era in professional wrestling? @ThisisTNA is proud to announce its bringing its flagship show to @AMC_TV starting on January 15 — LIVE from Dallas, TX! Thursday Night iMPACT will air every week on AMC from 9-11PM ET. AMC is home to some of the… pic.twitter.com/CwVGyAEpby — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 2, 2025

Added Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer, AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios: “TNA’s impressive growth and success is driven by the stories, characters and non-stop action fans love. We put fans at the center of everything we do, and TNA has built its brand and its programming around that same dedication and focus. What a great opportunity to come together and make Thursday Night iMPACT! a dynamic and entertaining weekly event on AMC and AMC+ starting next month.”

Initially founded as NWA: Total Nonstop Action in 2002, TNA Wrestling has endured multiple ownership (and name) changes over the course of its 23 years in existence. At one point, it was widely considered North America’s No. 2 pro wrestling promotion and has recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity thanks to its ongoing partnership with WWE and its NXT brand.

Although there had been some speculation that TNA could move to Wednesday nights to oppose AEW, that won’t be the case, as Impact will remain on Thursdays just as it has since 2021. While it’s unclear what sort of rights fee TNA is receiving in the deal, the move to AMC will mark a significant increase in exposure as Impact had been airing on Anthem’s AXS TV since 2019.

As for AMC, the addition of a weekly pro wrestling program certainly breaks from its typical focus on prestige television and movie re-runs. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if the addition of TNA Wrestling is indicative of a new emphasis on live programming, whether it’s in pro wrestling, sports, or elsewhere.